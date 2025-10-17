Allen Iverson and Viola Unveil IVERSON THC Soda with Horticulture Co.

Viola, the premium cannabis brand founded by Al Harrington, has teamed up once again with NBA legend and cultural icon Allen Iverson to launch IVERSON, a craft THC soda created in partnership with Horticulture Co. The collaboration expands Viola and Iverson’s long-standing partnership with a focus on offering consumers a plant-powered alternative to alcohol that promotes calm, balance, and connection.

IVERSON marks a milestone for both Harrington and Iverson, representing the first nationwide THC beverage mandate of its kind. The line will be distributed through Horticulture Co.’s network and available across Circle K locations nationwide.

The debut lineup features three flavors inspired by Iverson’s legacy: Bubba Chuck Berry, Cran-Apple Crossover, and 96 Nectarine. Crafted with precision, each soda blends premium THC with natural fruit flavors for a consistent, approachable experience designed for mindful consumers.

“Allen and Viola have always been about breaking barriers and leading culture,” said Harrington. “Partnering with Horticulture Co. allows us to take that mission nationwide, creating a product that brings wellness and community together.”

IVERSON will be available October 20 at Specs, Total Wine, and Circle K stores nationwide, as well as online at drinkviola.com.