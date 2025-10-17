GRAMMY-nominated, double MOBO Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has teamed up with fellow hitmaker Rema for one of the year’s hottest new releases, “Who’s Dat Girl.” Produced by Ragee with additional production from The Elements, the track blends dancehall, R&B, and Middle Eastern influences into a mesmerizing Afro-dance experience.

“Who’s Dat Girl” showcases Ayra Starr’s signature confidence and charisma, perfectly paired with Rema’s smooth delivery. The two trade dynamics, filled with chemistry and energy, capture the essence of their generation’s Afrobeats dominance.

The collaboration follows their surprise joint performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, which became one of the night’s most talked-about moments. With “Who’s Dat Girl,” Ayra Starr continues her remarkable streak after summer hits “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid and “Hot Body.”