Bryson Tiller Gifts Chris Brown a Lamborghini in a Major Moment of Respect

Bryson Tiller just showed the world what genuine appreciation looks like. The R&B star went all out by surprising Chris Brown with a brand new Lamborghini as a token of gratitude for including him on the Breezy Bowl XX tour.

“Thank you Chris Brown. I know you didn’t need another Lambo but I’ll forever be thankful for you bringing me on your first ever Stadium Tour,” Bryson shared on the Gram. “Breezy Bowl complete. I just want to remind TEAM BREEZY that this gift wouldn’t be possible without yall. So it’s not just from me, it’s from us.”

Tiller joined Brown on the road for Breezy Bowl XX, a tour celebrating two decades of Chris Brown’s career in music. The global run packed arenas and stadiums from Amsterdam to Atlanta, proving that the Grammy-winning entertainer still holds unmatched star power. Summer Walker also joined the lineup, adding another layer of R&B energy to the experience.

Each performance walked fans through the evolution of Chris Brown’s career. From early hits like “Run It!” and “Forever” to modern anthems such as “No Guidance,” “Under the Influence,” and “Go Crazy,” the tour played like a time capsule of chart-topping records and growth.

For Tiller, the gesture wasn’t just about luxury; it was about respect. The moment captured how deep their creative bond runs and how collaboration in music can build more than hits; it can build brotherhood.