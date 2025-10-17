What was meant to be a night of music and celebration at Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX concert in New Orleans suddenly turned into a scene of chaos when a fight erupted among fans inside the Superdome.

Video obtained by our friends at TMZ Hip Hop shows several women involved in a heated argument that quickly got physical. In the clip, two women, one dressed in blue and the other in black can be seen exchanging words while a third woman tries to de-escalate the tension. Moments later, another woman approached, exchanged a few words with the group, and then threw the first punch, hitting the woman in blue.

@tmz 🚨Exclusive: Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX concert at the New Orleans Superdome turned into a royal rumble last night…🤕🩼🥊 ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

From there, the situation spiraled. The woman in blue tried to defend herself, but someone from behind grabbed her arm, leaving her open to more hits. The woman in black began swinging her purse, and within seconds, the altercation grew into a full-on scuffle as nearby fans tried to separate them.

Witnesses described the moment as chaotic, with shouting and pushing breaking out across several rows. Eventually, the same woman who first tried to break up the argument managed to clear the group before security and local police arrived.

Authorities quickly escorted everyone involved out of the section. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the argument remains unknown. Meanwhile, Chris Brown reportedly kept the show going, unaware of the commotion unfolding in the stands.

Despite the brief outbreak of drama, the Breezy Bowl XX tour continues to draw massive crowds across cities worldwide—proof that even when the energy gets unpredictable, Team Breezy always shows up.