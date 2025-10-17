DJ and style curator Chase B has teamed up once again with Lids and Major League Baseball for the release of the Chase B x MLB “Tweed” Collection. The new drop highlights premium tweed materials, tonal colorways, and leather strap details that merge luxury design with timeless sportswear. Each hat reflects Chase B’s refined aesthetic and deep appreciation for craftsmanship and culture.

Retailing at $59.99, the collection officially launches Friday, October 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will be available at select Lids and LidsHD locations, as well as online at LidsHD.com.

The Tweed New Era 9FIFTY series represents nine MLB teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Washington Nationals.

Each cap was designed to embody sophistication while honoring baseball’s heritage and Lids’ commitment to innovation. With its meticulous detailing and limited availability, the Chase B x MLB “Tweed” Collection is poised to be a must-have for fans of fashion, music, and the game alike.