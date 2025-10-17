DJ Akademiks Hints Drake’s Next Interview Could Be with Media Powerhouse

Drake might finally be stepping back into the interview spotlight, but according to DJ Akademiks, the platform he’s considering will shock everyone.

During a recent conversation on VladTV, Akademiks hinted that the Toronto superstar is weighing a sit-down with a “major and unexpected” media figure. While he refused to drop names, the tease was enough to send fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Drake potentially doing an interview with someone big and legendary 👀 pic.twitter.com/jgmkqi1qIT — $$$ky 𓅓 (@skyyhh) October 17, 2025

“Nah, I can’t say it,” Akademiks told DJ Vlad with a grin. “If I say it, I feel like it’s gonna ruin it. But let’s just say this—if it happens, it’ll be legendary. I’m proud when I can help make something happen behind the scenes that isn’t self-serving. This one would be special.”

DJ Vlad doubled down on the mystery, adding, “You won’t believe who Drake is considering doing an interview with. It’s not who you think, it’s completely left-field. No one will see it coming.”

Naturally, the internet ran wild with theories. Some fans believe the conversation could center around Drake’s recent lyrical battles, particularly his clash with Kendrick Lamar that has dominated headlines for months. Others think it may be tied to the rollout for his rumored upcoming album ICEMAN.

Drake has famously avoided traditional press runs for years, favoring his own music and socials to address the public directly. His rare interviews often carefully chosen, tend to define entire eras of his career. If this rumored sit-down actually happens, it could be one of the most talked-about moments in hip hop media in years.