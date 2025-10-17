Fanatics has unveiled the Icon Series, a new addition to its Fanatics ONE loyalty program that offers members one-of-a-kind experiences with top athletes. The series kicks off with an exclusive event featuring New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans can purchase trading cards from Towns’ personal collection at the NBA Store in New York City on October 23, coinciding with the return of Topps as the official NBA trading card partner.

Members can also enter to win the first Icon Series experience with Towns through the Fanatics ONE Shop in the Fanatics App or Fanatics Sportsbook. Each entry converts to $1 of FanCash, with up to ten entries allowed per person.

The Icon Series allows members to turn FanCash into unforgettable, one-of-one experiences across sports and entertainment. Following the Towns launch, Fanatics will offer fans the chance to meet Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the NFL International Game in Madrid this November.

New Icon Series experiences will continue to roll out monthly, connecting fans to major moments across sports and culture.