As the Las Vegas Aces gear up for their championship parade, Fanatics is marking the moment with an ultra-exclusive varsity jacket honoring the team’s latest WNBA title. Only 100 pieces have been made, each individually numbered and designed by creative powerhouse Vashtie Kola, known as the first woman ever to create a Jordan sneaker.

The jacket is a statement piece, blending sports heritage with high fashion. Each one features hand chain-stitch artistry, jeweled champion patches, layered rhinestone detailing, and premium materials, including Melton wool and 100% cowhide leather sleeves.

Designed with a unisex fit, the jacket invites all fans to wear their Aces pride in style. Every piece was cut, sewn, and assembled in New York by Brooklyn-based craftsman B. Blakely.

The collectible jackets officially go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on Fanatics.com.