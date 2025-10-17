Gucci Mane is letting compassion and grace lead the way. During a recent sit-down on the Big Facts podcast with DJ Scream and Big Bank, the Atlanta icon opened up about a leaked jail call where Young Thug was heard calling him “soft.” Rather than retaliate, Gucci responded with understanding and maturity, making it clear that forgiveness outweighs pride.

We need more of this in Hip Hop and the culture.

Gucci Mane talks about accepting Young Thug’s public apology



Gucci says he felt the same way in the past when he was going through something and spoke on people such as Drake, and appreciated them for seeing past it pic.twitter.com/jJqgtGiq70 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) October 17, 2025

“I forgive you, Gucci,” he said, reflecting on how far he has come when it comes to handling conflict. The rapper shared that Thug’s words reminded him of his own mistakes, including a time when he sent an impulsive message to Drake during a personal struggle. “I said some crazy junk about Drake,” Gucci recalled. “But I was going through something. I hit him back like, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he said, ‘We can get past that. Brothers go through stuff.’ That felt good knowing people can understand.”

That exchange with Drake reshaped Gucci’s view on forgiveness. “I probably wouldn’t have forgave you before,” he admitted. “But somebody forgave me, and that made me realize how powerful that is.” He explained that he has since reached out to nearly thirty people to make peace for things he once said or did, even when not everyone responded.

When asked specifically about Young Thug, Gucci’s response was filled with empathy. He referenced Thug’s 2024 track “I Miss My Dawgs,” interpreting it as a subtle apology. “He said some stuff about me, and it ended up on the internet,” Gucci said. “But then he made that song, and I accepted that as an apology because I’ve been there. I wanted somebody to forgive me too.”