Happy birthday to Richard “SEEN” Mirando, widely regarded as the godfather of graffiti, who turns 64 years old today. Born October 17, 1961 in the Bronx, SEEN was one of the earliest artists to bring aerosol art out of the shadows of subway tunnels and freight yards and into the global spotlight. His work helped elevate graffiti from misunderstood vandalism to a respected art movement that now lives in galleries, museums, fashion, film, and mainstream culture.

SEEN began tagging New York City trains in 1973 and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most fearless and skilled writers of his era. His full-car masterpieces, wild style lettering, and bold cartoon imagery defined the golden era of subway art in the late 70s and early 80s. While other writers came and went, SEEN’s name became synonymous with longevity, creativity, and pure style. His influence stretched from the layups in the Bronx to rival crews across the five boroughs, inspiring future generations of writers worldwide.

What set SEEN apart was his crossover vision. At a time when graffiti wasn’t accepted in traditional art spaces, he broke barriers by bringing spray can culture to contemporary art galleries. He exhibited internationally as early as the 1980s, eventually displaying work in major art hubs like Paris, Tokyo, Milan, and London. From canvas pieces to sculptures, tattoo art to commercial collaborations, SEEN created a career blueprint followed by countless street artists after him.

His voice has remained consistent through every era of graffiti; unapologetic, rebellious, and rooted in New York authenticity. Whether bombing trains with the UA (United Artists) crew or reinventing his creative lane decades later, SEEN’s legacy is cemented as one of the pillars of Hip Hop culture. He helped prove that graffiti is not just an element of Hip Hop but a legitimate global art form with cultural, social, and historical importance.

Today, as graffiti enjoys recognition around the world, SEEN’s contributions stand tall. He holds a permanent place in the story of New York and in the DNA of every writer who ever picked up a can. Happy 64th birthday to a true pioneer, a Bronx original, and a living legend. The movement wouldn’t be the same without SEEN.