Icon meets icon as Ice Cube and Scarface unleash pure hip-hop mischief in their new video for “Act My Age,” premiering today. Directed by Cube’s longtime collaborator DJ Pooh, the visual is a witty and over-the-top reminder that Cube remains one of hip-hop’s most creative minds.

The video, from Cube’s latest album Man Up, opens like a throwback sitcom before flipping the script. Parents leave for the night, and baby versions of Cube and Scarface take over, turning the house upside down in a series of hilarious escapades that include sneaking out, swiping wallets, and ending up in jail.

Between playful skits and performance scenes, Cube and Scarface trade bars with the precision and presence that define their legendary careers. Bold graphics and vibrant text overlays amplify the fun, giving the video a modern, animated energy.

“Act My Age” is proof that Ice Cube’s humor, storytelling, and edge still set the standard, a fusion of sharp lyricism, nostalgia, and cinematic flair that keeps fans entertained from start to finish.