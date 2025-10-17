Jadakiss Clowns Fat Joe After He Butchers Iconic Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Lyric on Air

Fat Joe just gave hip hop fans one of the funniest viral moments of the week after completely botching a classic Bone Thugs-N-Harmony lyric during his own podcast.

On a new episode of The Joe and Jada Podcast, the Bronx legend and Jadakiss were deep in conversation about the golden era of rap, breaking down how The Notorious B.I.G. reshaped flow, delivery, and rhyme structure in the mid-90s. As the two traded stories and memories, Joe shifted gears to give major props to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for their influence on the culture and their groundbreaking style that mixed rapid bars with soulful harmonies.

While shouting out the group’s Grammy-winning anthem “Tha Crossroads,” Fat Joe tried to quote the emotional hook but hilariously got it wrong. Instead of the legendary line, “I miss my Uncle Charles, y’all,” Joe confidently said, “I miss my Uncle George, y’all.”

The mix-up had Jadakiss in tears laughing. “Uncle George? It’s Uncle Charles!” Jada shot back, clowning Joe as the live audience joined in. Joe looked stunned before cracking up himself. “It’s Uncle Charles?!” he said, throwing up his hands in defeat as Jada kept the jokes rolling: “Man said Uncle George! He missed the wrong uncle!”

Fat Joe took the moment in stride, laughing at himself. “Hi, I’m Fat Joe, I mess everything up,” he joked. “I forget my own lyrics sometimes, so imagine trying to remember Bone Thugs too.”

Joe then pivoted to a bit of history, reminding listeners of his role in connecting Bone Thugs and Biggie for their timeless collaboration “Notorious Thugs.” “I got that Bone and Biggie done,” he said proudly. “They had a relationship with Pac, so I really had to convince them.”