K Camp Releases ‘KISS 6 (Deluxe)’ and Announces College Tour

Building on his momentum from earlier this year, K Camp’s KISS 6 (Deluxe) showcases an artist fully confident in his sound and vision for the future of rap. The project refines his signature blend of melodic rap and R&B while introducing fresh production textures. Highlights include “F*** Up The Bed” featuring Rotimi, a sultry standout for the lovers, and “My Friend,” where Camp taps into sexy drill influences, showing his continued versatility and creativity.

KISS 6 (Deluxe) arrives on the heels of K Camp’s KISS 6 Tour, which wrapped in late September after 27 dates across the U.S. The tour concluded in his hometown of Atlanta, where the City Council honored him with an official proclamation declaring September 28 “K Camp Day.”

This month, K Camp brings his energy to HBCU homecoming stages, performing at Winston-Salem State University (Oct. 17), Hampton University (Oct. 22), and Howard University (Oct. 24). KISS 6 (Deluxe) marks both an evolution and reaffirmation of K Camp’s artistry, bridging timeless R&B and Atlanta’s ever-evolving rap scene as he celebrates a milestone moment in his career.