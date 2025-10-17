Lil Wayne Scores Massive Legal Win After Seven-Year Court Fight

Another day, another lawsuit. This time, Lil Wayne walked away victorious after a drawn-out legal battle with his former attorney, Ron Sweeney. The two had been locked in a dispute for years over alleged unpaid fees and what Wayne’s team called an unfair financial arrangement.

The conflict dates back to 2019 when Wayne sued Sweeney, accusing him of charging a 10 percent contingency fee that was nearly double the standard rate for entertainment lawyers. Wayne also argued that the agreement had never been properly signed before he ended their working relationship in 2018. Sweeney responded with his own lawsuits in New York and California, demanding $20 million and claiming he was still owed money from major business deals, including Wayne’s settlement with Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group’s purchase of Young Money masters.

On October 14, Judge James D’Auguste ruled in Wayne’s favor, declaring that Sweeney had no right to collect 10 percent of the rapper’s earnings after their partnership ended. The court determined that the alleged oral agreement was void and unenforceable. Sweeney was also denied access to Wayne’s financial records but was permitted to pursue limited “reasonable fees” tied to previous legal work.

Wayne’s lawyer, Jonathan Davis, told Billboard, “After an almost seven-year battle in multiple courts in New York and California, lawyers can rest a little easier knowing that the rule of law still matters and will be applied faithfully by courts.”

With the judgment settled, Lil Wayne closes a long chapter of courtroom conflict and continues his reign as one of hip hop’s most resilient icons, reminded once again that even legends must fight to protect their legacy.