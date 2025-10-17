MARCO PLUS Drops New Single “Juicy Crab” Featuring SwaVay

Atlanta’s own MARCO PLUS returns with his fiery new single “Juicy Crab” featuring fellow hometown talent SwaVay. The track fuses sharp lyricism, humor, and grit over a hard-hitting beat that captures the heart of Atlanta’s rap scene. MARCO PLUS delivers confident, culture-rich verses like “I put Balenci on my shirt, remember I was just in Ross,” and “The way my patnadem swing that stick, it’s a hole in one this sht like golf,” balancing humor and hustle with effortless flow.

SwaVay complements the energy with a precise, technically polished verse, making “Juicy Crab” a standout collaboration between two of Atlanta’s most creative voices. The song title nods to the city’s popular seafood spot, grounding the record in local flavor while celebrating ambition and authenticity.

The single arrives as MARCO PLUS gears up to join JID’s GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOUR, kicking off November 6 in Salt Lake City with stops in major cities including Los Angeles and Houston. “Juicy Crab” follows the success of his acclaimed album MARCO PLUS vs tha Underworld, with a deluxe edition on the way.