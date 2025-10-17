Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse and creative visionary Muni Long launches a new era with her latest single, “Delulu,” out now via Def Jam Recordings. The track signals a fresh sonic evolution for the artist known for her sharp songwriting and genre-blending sound.

“Delulu” blends ‘80s-style keys with a smooth, soulful beat anchored by steady finger snaps. Rather than racing through the rhythm, Muni delivers each line with measured confidence, creating space for her words to land with emotional weight.

The song explores the complexities of romantic idealism and self-awareness. On the chorus, she lays bare her vulnerability, singing, “I’m delusional thinking I could have it all,” before admitting, “I’m delulu, delulu over you.”

With “Delulu,” Muni Long continues to redefine contemporary R&B, blending classic soul textures with modern emotional depth.