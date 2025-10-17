Roselle, New Jersey’s own Cash Burner 5000 is solidifying his place in hip-hop with the breakout success of his latest project, Psychopath. The album debuted in the Top 10 on the Apple Music Hip-Hop Charts, marking a major milestone in the independent artist’s career. It’s hard-hitting lead single, “Blow The Bag,” also made an impressive showing, landing in the Top 50.

With more than 500,000 streams to date, Psychopath has become a defining moment for Cash Burner 5000. The project delves deep into themes of love, loyalty, and betrayal, giving listeners a raw and honest look into the artist’s experiences and emotions. It also stands as his 10th independent album, further proving his dedication to building his career on his own terms.

Throughout his journey, Cash Burner 5000 has built a strong catalog that includes multiple EPs, singles, and notable collaborations, including a standout project in 2019 produced by legendary Newark figure DJ Doughboy and featuring fellow New Jersey native Skinnyfromthe9.

Now, with momentum on his side, the rising star is preparing to take things to the next level. His upcoming project, “Sagiterrorist,” is slated for release under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Distribution imprint, signaling a major move for the New Jersey lyricist.

Relentless, consistent, and unapologetically authentic, Cash Burner 5000 continues to represent New Jersey with pride, proving he’s not just another name in hip-hop, but one of its brightest emerging forces.