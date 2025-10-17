OLD SOLOMON: Miami’s Golden-Era Lyricist Making Waves  

From the battle rap cyphers of Miami to collaborating with hip-hop heavyweights, OLD SOLOMON (aka Solomon 11) is proving he’s more than just a Miami graffiti OG. He’s a force to be reckoned with in modern hip-hop. Born in Camden, New Jersey, Solomon brought his East Coast swagger to Miami at the tender age of 10, quickly immersing himself in music, street art, and rap battles that shaped his signature style.

His latest EP, New Nostalgia, and standout single “That OG Talk” showcase his ability to blend street wisdom, timeless storytelling, and infectious beats. With collaborations alongside Sadat X, El Da Sensei, Killah Priest, and RJ Payne, Solomon is bridging the gap between hip-hop’s golden era and today’s fresh talent.

A mainstay on radio, including iHeartRadio Miami 103.5 and XM Shade45, and with his music featured in films like Bloodline, OLD SOLOMON is bringing Miami’s streets, culture, and authentic storytelling to listeners worldwide.

Stream the new EP below, and follow OLD SOLOMON to greatness via IG @old_solomon.