Hip-hop artist Reuben Vincent has officially announced his long-awaited album Welcome Home, arriving October 24 via Roc Nation Distribution and Jamla Records. Executive produced by 9th Wonder, the project features a star-studded lineup including Wale, Ab-Soul, Raphael Saadiq, Kelly Moonstone, Heather Victoria, and Raheem DeVaughn. Fans can pre-save the album now and watch the official trailer below.

To celebrate the announcement, Reuben released the album’s lead single, “Homecoming,” produced by GRAMMY-winning producer 9th Wonder. The song sets the tone for the project, with the Charlotte native reflecting on his roots, ambition, and the journey that shaped him. “I’m on this flight I got some baggage from the city with me,” he raps, balancing pride with vulnerability.

Closing with the sound of an airplane intercom announcing, “Welcome to Charlotte,” the track captures Reuben’s message of growth and gratitude. “Homecoming” follows recent singles “Dre & Sidney” featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Sweata, “Queen City,” and “Gotta Get It,” continuing his streak of soulful, introspective hip-hop that bridges Southern storytelling with global appeal.