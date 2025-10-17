Hip-hop history comes full circle as RZA, the visionary founder of Wu-Tang Clan, unites one of rap’s most influential collectives, the Juice Crew, for a new project titled Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew All Stars.

The debut single, “Open Ya Eyes,” co-produced by Mathematics and featuring Big Daddy Kane, marks a powerful return for the iconic crew that helped shape hip-hop’s golden era. The track premiered on SiriusXM’s #WuWednesdays and is now available across all streaming platforms.

RZA’s orchestral production and Mathematics’ refined sonic touch provide the perfect backdrop for Big Daddy Kane’s sharp lyricism, delivering a message of clarity, consciousness, and elevation. “This is a bridge between generational schools of knowledge,” RZA said. “Together, we’re giving the culture something that uplifts.”

Kane added, “When RZA sent me the track, it hit different—it felt like the sound itself was asking me to speak truth. That’s what hip-hop was built for.”

Formed in the 1980s under Marley Marl, the Juice Crew featured pioneers like Kool G Rap, Roxanne Shanté, and Biz Markie. Bobby Digital Presents: Juice Crew All Stars bridges eras, celebrating hip-hop’s legacy while ushering in a new generation.

The full project arrives November 14, 2025, via 36 Chambers/DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro.