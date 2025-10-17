Saweetie is setting the record straight after explosive allegations about her surfaced online this week. The “Icy Girl” artist made it clear she is not only denying the claims but is also taking legal steps to protect her name and reputation.

The drama began when a woman identifying herself as Maybach Mayy posted a series of accusations on social media, claiming she once worked as Saweetie’s road manager. Mayy alleged that the rapper owed her money for arranging appearances and even suggested a dispute involving English footballer Jadon Sancho. She posted screenshots she claimed were private messages as evidence, and the story quickly caught attention across the internet.

The posts went viral, fueling speculation about Saweetie’s career and personal life. Among the claims, Mayy accused the rapper of having a romantic relationship with a client and allegedly instructing him not to make payments owed to her. She also criticized Saweetie’s lifestyle choices, painting a picture the rapper says is entirely fabricated.

In response, Saweetie issued a strong statement on her Gram Story rejecting every claim. “The woman making these claims never managed me,” she wrote. “She was simply introduced to me through family. These statements are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing. They misrepresent the truth and are only meant to damage my reputation. I’ll let the lawyers handle it from here.”

While there is no record yet of a formal lawsuit, Saweetie’s team is reportedly preparing to take legal action. The situation has once again highlighted how quickly false claims can spread online and the growing importance of accountability when unverified stories target public figures.

For now, Saweetie seems unbothered by the noise, making one thing clear: when it comes to her name and her business, she’s not letting anything slide.