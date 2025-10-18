Mass Appeal has announced Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King, the long-awaited posthumous album from Harlem rap legend Big L. The album will be released on Halloween, October 31, 2025, as part of the label’s Legend Has It campaign, which honors seven iconic artists, including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier.

The project’s announcement arrives alongside the release of “u aint gotta chance,” a historic collaboration featuring Nas, now available on all major streaming platforms.

Big L, born Lamont Coleman, was tragically murdered in 1999 at just 24 years old, days before he was set to sign with Roc-A-Fella Records. His 1995 debut Lifestyles ov da Poor & Dangerous became a cult classic, showcasing his elite wordplay and storytelling through tracks like “Put It On” and “M.V.P.”

Following his death, The Big Picture (2000) cemented his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest lyricists, earning Gold certification and featuring collaborations with 2Pac, DJ Premier, and Fat Joe.

Nearly 25 years later, Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King delivers Big L’s definitive final statement, executive produced by The Estate of Lamont “Big L” Coleman and associate produced by Mike “Heron” Herard and Royce 5’9”. Featuring Nas and Jay-Z, with more guests to be announced, the project aims to remind fans of hip-hop’s roots in pure lyrical artistry.