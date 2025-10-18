Once upon a time, Gucci Mane gave us one of the biggest Twitter rants of all time. Everybody got some, including Drake. Appearing on The Big Facts Podcast, Guwop recalled the moment and highlighted how Drake immediately forgave him.

“‘I said some bullshit about Drake, text him some crazy [stuff],” Gucci revealed. “But I was going through an episode, so I kind of had to hit him back and be like, ‘I’m sorry about that. I was going through something.’ And he was like, ‘Man, you know we going to get past that. Brothers go through stuff.’”

You can hear it from Gucci below.