Just in time for HBCU homecoming season, Interscope Geffen A&M Records is doubling down on its commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities through music, culture, and community engagement. The label has announced the next chapter of its HBCU-focused campaign with the release of Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 2, a vinyl-exclusive collection celebrating the spirit of Black college tradition.

Building on last year’s successful partnerships with Howard University, Tennessee State University, and Texas Southern University, Interscope is expanding its footprint in 2025 by linking with Hampton University, Clark Atlanta University, and Alabama State University. This year’s activations go beyond music – the rollout includes campus events, live performances, student career opportunities, and financial contributions to each school.

As part of the campaign, Interscope will donate three dollars to each partner university for every item sold from the Homecoming SZN series, while also providing direct funding for academic, cultural, and student-led initiatives. The label emphasized that each school will receive equal financial support.

Homecoming is more than a tradition at Hampton University. It is a cultural anchor that brings generations of alumni home. Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams spoke on the collaboration, stating that the partnership with Interscope gives students an opportunity to express themselves creatively while honoring the institution’s proud legacy.

The Homecoming SZN Vol. 2 campaign officially launches October 22 at Howard University, where Interscope will host a campus pop-up featuring DJ Blaccmass, giveaways, food, and surprise appearances from Interscope artists to help kick off Howard’s Homecoming Week. From there, the tour moves to Clark Atlanta University, highlighted by a live performance from Big Boogie during CAU’s official Homecoming Concert on October 22, with additional events scheduled on campus throughout October 24 and 25.

In addition to live experiences, Universal Music Group’s culture marketing team, °1824, will expand career pathways for HBCU students by opening applications for paid part-time roles in content creation, social media production, public relations, live event strategy, and more. Students will be working directly inside the music industry ecosystem while staying rooted on campus.

Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 2 is available now exclusively on vinyl and features an elite lineup that speaks directly to the soundtrack of HBCU culture. Tracks include Kendrick Lamar’s TV Off, Big Boogie and GloRilla’s Bop, Rich Boy’s Throw Some D’s, Rae Sremmurd’s Come Get Her, Rob49’s Wthelly, Mustard and Migos’ Pure Water, Ella Mai’s Boo’d Up, Eve’s Tambourine and more. Each participating school will receive a custom vinyl edition with unique cover art, while a consumer version will be available at select retailers.

Laura Carter, EVP and Head of Urban Marketing at Interscope Geffen A&M Records, says the movement has only begun.

HBCUs have always been a foundation of Black excellence, innovation, and culture. Music moves through these campuses like a heartbeat, so it makes perfect sense for Interscope to invest in what these schools represent. Homecoming SZN Vol. 2 isn’t just a compilation – it is a salute to the marching bands, the drumlines, the yard, Greek life, alumni love, and everything that makes HBCU homecoming season unmatched.

Additional university partnerships and Spring 2026 tour dates are expected to be announced soon as the label continues its year-long mission to build with HBCUs across the country.