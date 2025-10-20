Brandy has addressed fans after abruptly leaving the stage mid-performance at her Chicago concert with Monica on October 18. The Grammy-winning singer ended the show early at the United Center, prompting concern from concertgoers.

In an Instagram statement shared the following day, Brandy expressed gratitude to fans for their support and explained what happened. “Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers,” she began. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

Brandy added that she initially tried to continue performing but could not fully connect with the show’s production due to her condition. “I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts,” she wrote.

She also praised her tourmate, saying, “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support.”

The singer shared that she saw a doctor immediately after leaving the venue and is taking precautions to recover. Brandy concluded by reassuring fans she plans to return “stronger and more grateful than ever” when The Boy Is Mine Tour resumes in Indianapolis on October 19.