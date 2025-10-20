Cardi B is known for occasionally hopping in her politics bag. Over the weekend, she did so again, criticizing the Trump administration for cuts to American food assistance programs.

For a bit of background, the cuts were part of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which removed $186 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP. Speaking out in Twitter Space, Cardi revealed how it can impact families with the holiday season approaching.

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps,” Cardi said. “Thanksgiving is next month, no turkey for some of y’all.”

You can hear it from Cardi below.