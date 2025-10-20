NBA YoungBoy is an in demand act and his return to his home state brought downtown New Orleans to a standstill over the weekend. Fresh off a sold-out performance at the Smoothie King Center, the Baton Rouge native was mobbed by fans late Sunday night as he made his way through the city with his entourage.

The Police had to carried NBA YoungBoy to his car because he didn’t want to leave 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jg9YuZNHdj — blax🧃 (@ybdeyo) October 20, 2025

Videos circulating online show hundreds of people crowding around the rapper on Canal Street and later spilling onto Bourbon Street. The excitement quickly escalated, prompting New Orleans police officers to step in and escort YoungBoy through the packed streets to a waiting vehicle.

The scene followed the latest stop on his MASA Tour, which has drawn massive audiences across the country. But in Louisiana, the energy reached another level, turning what began as a post-show walk into a spontaneous block party.

youngboy casually walking down canal street at 1 in the morning after a sold out show go crazy 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/GK2j5axvlm — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) October 20, 2025

With YoungBoy scheduled to perform again on Monday night, city officials are not taking any chances. The New Orleans Police Department announced increased security measures in anticipation of large crowds. Assistant Superintendent Hans Ganthier confirmed that the department will deploy drones, tactical units, armored vehicles, and more than 400 additional officers to maintain order.

“Our public message to everyone is that NOPD is prepared for this event,” Ganthier stated. “If you have to bring a gun, don’t come down to the areas of interest. Leave your guns at home.”

The heightened precautions come after several previous stops on the rapper’s tour faced cancellations due to security concerns. Still, the overwhelming turnout in New Orleans underscores NBA YoungBoy’s undeniable draw and the passionate fanbase that continues to follow him wherever he performs.