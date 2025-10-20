Drake’s birthday celebration is coming with a side of heat. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast-rising chain backed by the Toronto superstar, is giving away free chicken sliders to customers across the country in honor of his big day.

The nationwide giveaway happens Wednesday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations. Fans can walk in and claim one free slider per person during those hours. The offer is available only for in-store orders and does not apply to online or third-party delivery apps.

This will be the third straight year the brand has celebrated Drake’s birthday with a free food promo since he became an investor five years ago. What started as a small Los Angeles pop-up has now grown into one of the country’s fastest-expanding restaurant chains, fueled by its signature Nashville-style spice and celebrity appeal.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American consumes around 70 pounds of chicken every year, making this the perfect occasion for fans to indulge.

Whether you’re a longtime Drake listener or simply love a good crispy sandwich, this week’s celebration is a chance to grab a free bite and toast the 6 God in the most delicious way possible.