French Montana Dodges Years-Long Sampling Lawsuit Over “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’”

Guess French Montana ain’t worried about nothing, as he just scored a major legal victory after a lengthy copyright battle over his 2013 hit “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’.” The Moroccan born emcee was accused by producer Eddie Lee Richardson, known as Hotwire The Producer, of illegally sampling his instrumental “Hood Pushin’ Weight.” After years of litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit officially ruled in Montana’s favor, ending the case once and for all.

The decision, handed down by Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, acknowledged that the two songs sounded noticeably similar but emphasized that resemblance alone is not enough to prove copyright infringement. “We concur with Richardson that HPW’s beat appears indistinguishable from the beat in AWAN when listened to casually. However, unsupported opinions and allegations do not suffice,” the judge wrote in her opinion.

The ruling effectively upheld an earlier lower court decision that had dismissed Richardson’s claims, reinforcing that copyright law protects more than general similarity, it requires clear evidence of direct copying and substantial originality.

The case had drawn industry attention due to its potential impact on how courts interpret sampling and influence within hip hop production. While imitation and inspiration are often blurred in music, the court’s ruling reaffirmed that creative overlap does not automatically amount to infringement.

For French Montana, the win brings closure to a dispute that has lingered for nearly a decade, allowing him to move forward without legal shadows hanging over one of his most recognizable records.