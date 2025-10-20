Rapper French Montana is being sued for $1 million by two Swiss businessmen over the alleged theft of a luxury watch. The plaintiffs claim the rapper borrowed the timepiece during Paris Fashion Week, leaving a counterfeit watch as collateral.

According to the lawsuit, the dispute began in 2024 when Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, reconnected with the men in Egypt. After initially refusing to trade watches, he allegedly asked to borrow their watch for 30 days, offering his own, which he claimed was worth $1 million. The plaintiffs say he never returned their original piece, and the watch he left behind was later found to be fake.

As reported by Hypebeast, Montana’s attorney, Steve Haddad, denies the accusations, asserting that the watch was given as payment for promotional work in Egypt. Haddad says the rapper plans to countersue, calling the claims “false and misleading.” The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages for unjust enrichment and conversion.