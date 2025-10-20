Kanye West Sells His $14 Million Wyoming Ranch Back to Original Owners

Kanye West Says He Asked About Threesome with Him, Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose

Kanye West’s run in Wyoming has come to a close. The ranch Ye owned, operated, and invited some of Hip-Hop’s elite to has been sold back to the original owners, Greg and Pam Flitner. The land was valued at $14 million.

Greg, speaking with Cowboy State Daily, revealed that he wanted to buy the property back after his father sold it. “A lot of times, the estate plan isn’t fully done until you’re in your 50s,” he said. “And those deals don’t always go the way that you think they might. I was a partner in the ranch — Pam and I were partners in the ranch with my dad and his wife. And so that’s just the way that it went, as far as the estate plan.”

Over the years, Flitner attempted to lease the property but sprung at the opportunity to buy it once it went on sale in September.