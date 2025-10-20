Lil Durk Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message And New Music From Jail: “I’m Working On Peace”

Lil Durk is turning 33 behind bars but made sure his birthday didn’t pass without a message to his fans. The Chicago rapper marked the day with an emotional note and a new snippet of music recorded from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, offering both reflection and resilience as he continues to fight serious legal charges.

I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice.



Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy.



I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too.



— Durk pic.twitter.com/6uuxt1GyPx — THE VOICE (@lildurk) October 20, 2025

The clip, shared on socials, features Durk delivering raw and melodic verses over a slow, soulful beat layered with a ghostly vocal sample. “Who you depend on? / If you need some, who can you bend on? / Ask your girl, is she really puttin’ people in the friend zone,” he raps, his tone introspective and personal. Listeners quickly compared the sound to his recent projects Deep Thoughts and Almost Healed, continuing his streak of vulnerable and self-aware storytelling.

In his message, Durk expressed gratitude to those who’ve supported him during one of the most challenging times of his life. “I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too,” he wrote.

His focus on growth echoes a leaked jail call from earlier this year, where he encouraged his friends to stay grounded despite adversity. “My father had briefed me on what’s going on. I wanted to let y’all know that I’m proud of y’all, for the sake of Allah. I love y’all. I’m doing better, man… We all got second chances,” he said in the recording.

Durk remains in custody while awaiting trial on murder-for-hire charges, with proceedings expected to begin in early 2026. His legal team is currently pushing for the case to be dismissed or for prosecutors to provide stronger evidence, with a key hearing scheduled for November 18.

Even while confined, Durk’s message made one thing clear: his creative fire and commitment to growth haven’t faded. Instead, he’s using his time to reflect, heal, and remind fans that his voice still carries beyond the walls he’s behind.