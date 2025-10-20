Monica Reveals She Suffered Vocal Cord Paralysis Just Two Weeks Before ‘Boy Is Mine’ Tour Launch

Monica’s return to the stage with Brandy almost didn’t happen. Just two weeks before the start of their highly anticipated Boy Is Mine tour, the R&B icon revealed she was diagnosed with temporary paralysis in her right vocal cord.

During an Instagram Live session captured by the great reporting at The Shade Room, Monica opened up about the frightening experience, sharing that she had only recently regained enough strength to perform. “I thank God for where I am because we found out what… two weeks before tour, that my right chord has temporary paralysis,” she said, turning to Brandy, who joined her on the live stream. Brandy responded with compassion, admitting she couldn’t fully imagine what Monica was enduring “vocally.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, vocal cord paralysis occurs when nerve signals to the larynx become disrupted, leaving the muscles that control sound and airflow weakened or immobile. The condition can affect a person’s ability to speak or even breathe properly, making Monica’s ability to perform night after night all the more remarkable.

Despite the diagnosis, Monica delivered a powerful opening show alongside Brandy, proving once again why both singers hold timeless influence in R&B. The Boy Is Mine tour, produced by the Black Promoters Collective, marks the first time the duo has co-headlined a national run. The 24-city arena tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of their Grammy-winning duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Described by organizers as a “cultural homecoming,” the tour continues through the fall and is set to wrap on December 7 in Jacksonville, Florida. For Monica, the road ahead is not just a celebration of music—it’s proof of resilience, faith, and the power of perseverance.