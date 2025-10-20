Top NBA Storylines Before AMEX Tip-Off: Wemby’s Rise, Embiid’s Return, Rookie Heat

With Opening Night around the corner, the NBA is buzzing after a preseason filled with breakout performances and high expectations. From rising stars to returning MVPs, here are the biggest storylines heading into the AMEX NBA Tip-Off.

Victor Wembanyama looks poised for a monstrous Year 3. After a focused offseason of recovery and refinement, the 7-foot-4 phenom led the undefeated Spurs in points (17.0), rebounds (8.8), and blocks (2.0) in just over 20 minutes per game. His two-way dominance has San Antonio fans dreaming big again.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid returned to action for the first time since February, nearly recording a triple-double in just 19 minutes with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Tyrese Maxey (27 points) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (26 points, 5 steals) also fueled the Sixers’ preseason spark.

The rookie class impressed across the board. No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg showcased his versatility with the Lakers, while No. 2 Dylan Harper clicked early with Wemby in San Antonio. Utah’s Ace Bailey delivered multiple 20-point games, and Portland’s Yang Hansen displayed impressive two-way instincts.

Meanwhile, Houston looks rejuvenated after adding Kevin Durant. The 17-year veteran averaged 17.5 points on 56.5% shooting as the Rockets went 4-0. Amen Thompson backed him up with 17 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, helping fuel Houston’s surge.

With contenders and young stars already in midseason form, the 2025 NBA season tips off with more intrigue than ever.