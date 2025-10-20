NIKE, Inc. is honoring more than two decades of partnership with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children’s Hospital through the debut of the Doernbecher Freestyle XXI collection, featuring footwear co-designed by six courageous young patients.
Over a nine-month creative journey, these patient-designers collaborated with Nike’s design team volunteers to bring their visions to life. The result is a vibrant, heartfelt collection that reflects each child’s personality, passions, and resilience.
The Doernbecher Freestyle XXI collection includes reimagined versions of iconic Nike silhouettes such as the Nike V2K Run, Nike Vomero Plus, Nike Air Force 1 ’07, Nike Air Max Dn8, Nike Air Max Plus, and the Air Jordan 17. Each design showcases bold details like glitter, bright colors, animal prints, and custom logos that capture the children’s stories.
In addition to footwear, this year’s collection introduces two apparel styles inspired by the kids’ creations: a men’s Nike Club Fairway Cardigan and T-shirts available in both men’s and kids’ sizing.
The Doernbecher Freestyle program, one of Nike’s most cherished community initiatives, continues to merge creativity with compassion, empowering young patients to share their stories while supporting the hospital’s life-saving work.