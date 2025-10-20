In case you missed it, Playboi Carti’s Antagonist tour took an unexpected turn this month after the rapper was reportedly cited for misdemeanor assault following an alleged dispute with a limo driver in Utah. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Oct. 2 while Carti was being driven from the Waldorf Astoria in Park City to a rehearsal ahead of his show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Police reports obtained by the outlet identify the driver as Carl Reynolds, who claims the altercation began after Carti and his rumored girlfriend, influencer Giovanna Ramos, got into a heated argument during the ride. Reynolds told officers the argument appeared to turn physical when he saw Ramos “hunched over holding her chest,” prompting him to pull the vehicle over. Though he admitted he did not witness Carti strike Ramos, Reynolds said he became concerned and asked the rapper’s security to remove him from the car.

That’s when the situation allegedly escalated. Reynolds told police that as Ramos exited the vehicle, Carti unexpectedly punched him in the face. The driver claimed the blow left him with a bruised jaw and neck pain consistent with whiplash. Responding officers photographed Reynolds’ injuries and launched an investigation at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was cited for misdemeanor assault related to the driver but has not been charged with any offense involving Ramos. Neither Carti nor his representatives has released a public statement regarding the incident.

The 27-year-old rapper is currently continuing his Antagonist tour, which has been marked by chaotic fan energy and sold-out shows across multiple cities. Still, this latest development adds another layer of controversy to the enigmatic artist’s already unpredictable public image.