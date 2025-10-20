Rod Wave Turns Hustle Into Big Win Hauling $14 Million From Merch

Rod Wave is proving that independence pays off, literally. The Florida hitmaker revealed during his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast that his decision to take full control of his merchandise business has transformed a side hustle into a multimillion-dollar operation.

The “Heart on Ice” artist shared that his merch sales skyrocketed from just $200,000 to an astounding $14 million after cutting out middlemen and running his operation entirely on his own terms. “You can buy your own clothes, pay to have them printed and transported, and handle it all yourself,” he said, recalling advice from his uncle that inspired his business move.

Rod explained that his shift toward self-management came after dealing with a difficult legal situation involving a former tour promoter. The experience, though stressful, pushed him to establish more control over every aspect of his career, from touring and releases to his rapidly growing merchandise brand.

“If you can make it in the street, you can make it anywhere. Your mind can be the key to innovation,” he added, reflecting on the mindset that has guided his journey.

With a new album on the horizon, Rod Wave’s evolution goes beyond the music. He’s quietly building a model for creative ownership, showing fellow artists that independence, strategy, and hustle can lead not just to success but to complete financial freedom.