Supreme Court To Decide If Weed Smokers Can Still Legally Own Guns

About that whole second amendment thing. The Supreme Court is preparing to weigh in on a question that sits at the crossroads of gun rights and cannabis reform: Can regular marijuana users legally own firearms?

The case stems from a federal prosecution in which a man named Hemani was charged with illegal firearm possession after agents found a gun and evidence of frequent marijuana use in his home. A federal appeals court later threw out the charge, ruling that the blanket ban violated the Second Amendment. The judges cited the Court’s 2022 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, which held that modern gun laws must align with the nation’s historical traditions of firearm regulation.

In its ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals noted that while the government could still prohibit people from carrying weapons while intoxicated, the existing law’s sweeping restriction went too far. Federal prosecutors have since asked the Supreme Court to overturn that decision, arguing that habitual drug users pose “an unacceptable public safety risk” and that the restriction is necessary to prevent gun misuse.

The Justice Department also pointed to evidence found during the investigation, including traces of cocaine and communications allegedly linked to Iran of all places, though the defendant was never charged for those claims. Defense attorneys argue those details were irrelevant and used only to cast their client in a negative light.

The case highlights the widening gap between state and federal law. Nearly half the country now allows recreational marijuana use, yet under federal law, cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance, placing users in the same category as heroin offenders when it comes to gun ownership.

The Court’s decision could reshape both cannabis and firearm policy nationwide. If the justices side with the lower court, millions of marijuana users could gain the legal right to own guns for the first time. But if the ruling goes the other way, the case could reinforce federal power to keep cannabis users disarmed, even in states where weed is fully legal.

Either way, the upcoming decision will test just how far the Supreme Court is willing to take its modern interpretation of the Second Amendment in an era of changing laws and shifting social norms.