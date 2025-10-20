In case you missed it, Taylor Swift’s new album is doing NUMBERS. The release, The Life of a Showgirl, moved four million copies in the opening week, catching the attention of 50 Cent, who called the record sales “exciting.”

“It’s exciting to see for artists to create material that resonates that strong,” 50 said to Complex. “She got a big audience. How do you make the right music for an audience that large?”

On the album, Swift also shouted out 50 on the single “Ruin the Friendship,” singing “And it was not an invitation/ But as the 50 Cеnt song played/ Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

You can hear it below.