Ty Dolla $ign Says Ice Spice’s Version Of “New Body” Is Real But Fans May Get It

Ty Dolla $ign has confirmed what many fans suspected: Ice Spice’s version of Ye’s long-shelved track “New Body” actually exists. But according to him, the record might never see the light of day.

Originally recorded during Ye’s Yandhi sessions, “New Body” was meant to feature Nicki Minaj alongside Ye and Ty Dolla $ign. The song became a cult favorite among fans after snippets leaked online, but it was ultimately scrapped when Minaj declined to clear her verse.

Years later, Ye revisited the track and decided to give it new life. In 2024, he reportedly reached out to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat to reimagine the song, asking collaborators and fans alike which artist best fit the new version. According to media personality YesJulz, Ice Spice recorded her own take, and Ye even told fans on the Gram that her version had been finished and submitted before her team decided to pull it back prior to release.

When asked whether “New Body” could still make it to streaming platforms, Ty Dolla $ign expressed his regret that it never dropped. “I wish it would’ve,” he said. “I think it would’ve been a huge song.” He also hinted that the track’s shelving ultimately tied back to Minaj’s earlier decision not to clear her part.

For now, “New Body” remains one of the most talked-about unreleased songs in Ye’s catalog, a record that’s lived multiple lives through leaks, remakes, and speculation. And while fans continue to hope for an official release, Ty’s comments suggest it might stay locked away forever.