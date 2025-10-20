Wu-Tang Clan have revealed plans for their highly anticipated 2026 tour, titled ‘The Final Chamber,’ taking the legendary hip-hop collective across the UK, Europe, Australia, and the UAE. The announcement follows a successful North American run earlier this year, where the group delivered a mix of chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and rare tracks that had never been performed live.

The upcoming tour expands the Clan’s global footprint with 15 new shows, beginning at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on March 2. The European leg will continue with stops in Berlin, Vienna, Paris, Zürich, Brussels, and other major cities. Two UK dates follow, with performances at London’s O2 Arena on March 17 and Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on March 19.

From there, the group will bring their signature sound to the Middle East, performing a one-off show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 22. The tour concludes in Australia with performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney later in March, giving fans down under the chance to experience the Clan’s unparalleled energy firsthand.

“As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global,” said RZA, Wu-Tang’s founder, highlighting the group’s ongoing mission to bring their music and message to audiences around the world.

‘The Final Chamber’ tour promises to celebrate Wu-Tang Clan’s enduring legacy while showcasing their dynamic catalog, offering fans both nostalgia and fresh experiences in each city they touch.