YFN Lucci Urges Gunna to Open Up About His Alford Plea Decision

Should Gunna open up about his Alford Plea? According to YFN Lucci, people would like to hear about the decision.

Appearing on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Lucci stated that his side of things is essential to the narrative.

“I do feel like he should speak about it, you feel me?” YFN Lucci said. “‘Cause I feel like people want to know his side. I even feel like Thug want to know how he feels and know his side. He got to speak about it. He said he got tricked or whatever. I don’t actually look at it like he just told on a n—a, but you kind of threw a n—a under the bus. And it’s your man. So you owe the n—a an explanation, that’s how I feel.