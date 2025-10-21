50 Cent is showing love to the future while honoring his past. The Queens legend recently shared a pair of AI-generated remixes of his hits “21 Questions” and “God Gave Me Style,” transformed into soulful 1960s-style Motown ballads. The result has fans buzzing, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge innovation.

This 50 Cent 60’s soul AI cover is so good I can’t get over it pic.twitter.com/SmwhUMsl71 — Colin Landforce 🛠 (@landforce) October 18, 2025

“I really like those songs,” 50 told Complex. “It’ll reach someone I missed. Someone who didn’t connect with what I was saying before might finally hear it now.”

For an artist who’s built an empire on both street authenticity and smart business moves, 50’s openness to artificial intelligence makes sense. Rather than resisting the technology, he views it as a creative tool capable of amplifying his legacy. “You can’t beat AI,” he said. “You have to go with it. We need to build businesses that work with it because progress won’t stop.”

That mindset reflects the forward-thinking approach that has carried Curtis Jackson from Get Rich or Die Tryin’ to film, television, and beyond. For him, AI isn’t replacing artistry, it’s evolving it. “I don’t know where AI gets these voices from,” he joked. “But they’re good. If those singers had come out back then, they would’ve been competition for the greats.”

The remixes quickly went viral, with fans praising the quality of the reinterpretations and the songwriting that still shines decades later. “This proves how great of a writer 50 is,” one user commented, while another added, “Only he could make AI sound this real.”