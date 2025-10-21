Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid in New “Honest” Music Video Ahead of Who Want The Smoke Festival

Before taking the stage with Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kalan.FrFr, OhGeesy, Mozzy, and 03 Greedo at this weekend’s Who Want The Smoke festival in California, Bhad Bhabie has released the music video for her latest single, “Honest.”

Directed by Be EL Be, the introspective visual accompanies a track produced by The Aukoustics, Avonlea Shea Martin, Andrew Grant, Ryan Alan, and Win Crabtree. The song arrives amid renewed public attention surrounding her relationship with Le Vaughn, the father of her daughter, Kali Love, after a recent tour vlog stirred discussion online.

In “Honest,” Bhad Bhabie opens up about her strained family ties, early fame, and the emotional toll of success. She reflects on her love-hate relationship with her mother, her absent father, and the challenges of becoming a millionaire before adulthood. Vulnerable and self-aware, the video captures a more personal side of Danielle Bregoli, marking one of her most revealing releases yet.