Blueface may soon see his music checks redirected after a court ruling put his royalties on the line. As the California rapper prepares for a possible release from jail, a separate legal battle is now threatening his income from hit records.

According to MyNewsLA, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Jackilyn Martinez, who sued Blueface for defamation in December 2023. The decision came after the rapper failed to respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment of nearly $125,000 that has since grown to around $129,000. Martinez has since taken steps to collect directly from his royalty payments through major music rights organizations including BMI and ASCAP.

Court filings show that Martinez submitted a motion on October 16 requesting that her awarded funds be drawn from Blueface’s royalties, with a hearing scheduled for December 9. If granted, the move would effectively redirect his music earnings to satisfy the court order.

The lawsuit stems from comments Blueface allegedly made regarding Martinez and a child she says is connected to another rapper, Soulja Boy. Martinez claimed that his remarks were false and damaging, saying they caused her emotional distress including anxiety and depression. She initially sought $10 million in damages before the judgment was finalized in her favor earlier this year.

The development adds another layer of financial pressure for the rapper, who has spent much of 2024 navigating legal troubles. With his royalties now at risk, Blueface’s return to music may come with more challenges offstage than on the mic.