Bruno Mars has made history once again. His debut solo single, “Just the Way You Are,” has officially become the highest-certified song in RIAA history, reaching 21x Platinum and surpassing “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

Released in 2010, the timeless love anthem launched Mars’ global career and remains one of the most beloved pop songs of the century. The new certification highlights the song’s enduring popularity across streaming platforms and digital sales.

This achievement also pushed several of Mars’ other hits higher, with “The Lazy Song” newly earning Diamond status. With this milestone, Mars now ties The Weeknd and Rihanna for the third-most Diamond-certified singles in RIAA history, solidifying his status as one of music’s most decorated artists.