Cardi B is using her platform for more than music. This time, it’s for mothers. The Bronx-born superstar and mother of three (soon to be four) has teamed up with organic infant formula brand Bobbie to launch a powerful new maternal health campaign aimed at addressing the systemic issues facing mothers of color across America.

The initiative, titled “The B is for Bobbie,” officially launched on Wednesday, October 15, with Cardi taking on a new title as Bobbie’s Chief Confidence Officer. Through this role, she’s not only spotlighting the challenges Black and brown mothers face but also advocating for greater freedom and confidence in how caregivers choose to nourish their children.

“Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time, and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families and take care of their kids,” Cardi explained during a recent X Spaces conversation. Her message speaks directly to the realities many working mothers face, especially those balancing economic pressures, limited maternity leave, and the constant social scrutiny of motherhood.

In her Instagram announcement, Cardi emphasized that motherhood deserves the same respect and resources as any other form of labor. “Motherhood is a real a*s job and EVERY mom deserves to feel confident they’ll deliver their baby safely, to feel confident they’ll have protected paid leave with their newborn, and to feel confident they can feed their baby without judgment,” she wrote.

She continued, “That’s why today, my B is for @Bobbie, and I’m joining the Bobbie team of moms as their Chief Confidence Officer. I never worked with a baby brand before, but I’m all in with Bobbie because I chose this baby formula for my Blossy girl and because they’re doing the damn thing when it comes to advocating and making real change for moms in this country.”

Cardi’s involvement also draws attention to a devastating reality: Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to CDC data. In a video shared by a fan account, she spoke candidly about this disparity. “Every mother deserves to have a healthy and safe delivery. Every mother deserves to have a doctor that cares about you and your baby — not just, ‘Oh well, we delivered it,’ whether it’s safe or not,” she said.

With this collaboration, Cardi B continues to evolve her public voice beyond entertainment, advocating for equity, choice, and confidence in motherhood. By standing beside Bobbie, she’s not just speaking to moms of color, she’s speaking for them, using her influence to challenge stigma, expand options, and make maternal health a national conversation.