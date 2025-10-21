Cardi B is back in the spotlight with a fresh dose of flair, confidence, and lyrical heat. The Bronx superstar just released a new homemade style video for her single “Pretty & Petty,” showing off her signature attitude and unapologetic Bronx swag while celebrating her pregnancy glow.

The clip, which Cardi shared on Sunday, October 19, feels intimate and unfiltered. Wearing a fitted polka-dot dress that shows off her baby bump, she performs the track in what appears to be a cozy office or home setting. The visual is simple but full of personality, letting her bars do most of the talking.

Produced by DJ Swanqo, “Pretty & Petty” has been making major waves since its debut, climbing to No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans have zeroed in on the track’s biting lyrics, which many believe are aimed at rapper BIA. “Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head, baow, I’m dead,” Cardi raps before falling to the floor in mock exhaustion. Later, she adds, “I’d rather die on the surgery table before I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you. You wanna beef with me, are you sure? Do she even got a BET award?”

The lyrical shots quickly reignited online debates about tension between the two artists. Earlier this month, Cardi told fans she had delayed the video’s release out of courtesy for BIA’s BIANCA album drop. “I’ma be nice to you because it’s your album day,” Cardi said in a clip shared on socials. “I don’t want to add to your stress.”

BIA later addressed the situation in an interview with Billboard, saying she wanted to keep her music separate from any public drama. “If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album,” she explained. “This is a beautiful body of work that I believe in. I wouldn’t want to overshadow it with negativity.”

With “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi proves that even while pregnant, she’s still ready to dominate both the charts and the conversation, turning raw emotion, humor, and rivalry into yet another viral moment in her ever-evolving reign.