GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Coco Jones continues her stellar run by releasing a captivating live performance video for “On Sight,” a standout track from her chart-topping deluxe album Why Not More? (MORE!).

The performance follows her recent live rendition of “Passport” and the success of her deluxe album, which features seven new tracks including “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Remix featuring Leon Thomas and “Other Side of Love” with Alicia Keys. Coco also teamed up with COLORSXSTUDIOS for a striking A COLORS SHOW performance of “Other Side of Love,” highlighting her dynamic vocals and stage presence.

Her latest release comes on the heels of her sold-out Why Not More? Tour, which saw Coco commanding stages across North America and Europe. With each new performance, she reaffirms her position as one of R&B’s most magnetic voices, seamlessly blending emotional depth, vocal precision, and star power.

“On Sight” (Live Performance) is now available to watch, offering fans yet another glimpse into Coco Jones’ unstoppable momentum.