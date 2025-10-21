Colman Domingo has been announced as the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to Wicked. The reveal came via the film’s official Instagram account, which teased his role with a lion plush toy.

In the sequel, the Lion—originally a cub rescued by Elphaba and Fiyero—returns as a grown character who now blames Elphaba for his fate. Though his role is brief, the character appears alongside Dorothy and the others on the Yellow Brick Road and during the powerful ensemble number “March of the Witchhunters.”

Wicked: For Good continues the story of Oz following the events of the first film, reuniting fans with familiar characters and expanding the beloved world. The film will arrive in theaters on November 21.